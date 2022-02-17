Girls Basketball Regional Semifinal East Aurora vs. Waubonsie Valley 02.15.22

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball takes on East Aurora in the regional semifinal where the Warriors move on to the championship. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Plainfield North welcomes Waubonsie Valley and East Aurora girls basketball for the regional semifinal round of the postseason. The fifth-seeded Warriors look to get back to the regional final against the 12th seeded Tomcats.

1st Quarter

Both teams struggling in the opening minutes, but East Aurora finds the shooting touch as Delmarea Willis buries this three to put her team up 5-3.

More strong shooting from the Tomcats, Mia Moore hits this three as EA leads 12-11.

First quarter winding down, Devin Lynch hands off to Hannah Laub who beats the buzzer with a three. Waubonsie Valley goes up 16-14 in a fast paced opening stanza.

2nd Quarter

Tomcats on the break in the 2nd quarter, but Amari Banks with the steal. Hannah Laub then finds Taylor Curry for the open fast break layup to expand the lead.

More good defense for the green and gold, Curry with the reach in steal and once again Laub with a great outlet pass. This time Curry gets the finish and the foul. She had 11 first half points.

Warriors up 24-21 later in the half, Amari Banks drives baseline and stops and pops for two. WV leading 26-23 at the break.

3rd Quarter

Great ball movement from Waubonsie here, Hannah Laub to Devin Lynch to Taylor Curry. 84 feet in just one dribble and Curry puts the layup home.

East Aurora still battling as Mia Moore finds a cutting Anastasia Bellamy, who gets the layup to go. 12 points on the night for the sophomore.

Waubonsie getting help from up and down the roster as Meredith Martens gets the Curry pass and sinks the three pointer. Waubonsie up 34-26.

The defense from the Warriors beginning to wear East Aurora down. Devin Lynch rips the ball away. She can’t hit the layup but Curry is there for two more of her game high 21 points. The Waubonsie lead hits double digits.

Just a big time performance from Taylor Curry, she backs her way to the hoop before finding Lauren Threat with a nice dish as the senior lays it in for two.

4th Quarter

Waubonsie pulling away now, Grace Abrams buries a three from the top of the key. The senior then forces a turnover as Hannah Laub drives in for another layup. In a blink, Waubonsie Valley leads by over 20 points!

Things going so well for the Warriors that even missed passes find their mark. This Devin Lynch pass is out of reach for Laub, but it finds Lauren Threat on the bounce for two more.

A dominant second half for Waubonsie Valley as senior Lisbet Sanchez caps things off with a runner. The Warriors move on to the regional championship where they will face Plainfield North after a 67-35 victory.

