Girls Basketball Regional Final West Aurora vs Naperville North 02.18.22

Ladies and Gentlemen, let’s get ready for a girls basketball regional final. Naperville North and West Aurora are in a new year same matchup scenario as these two teams faced off in the 2020 regional championship, a game that the Huskies won by six points. The dogs are also looking to capture their second regional plaque since 2005. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

North is not messing around in the early stages. Mackenzie gets the Peyton Fenner pass and serves it to her BFF Sarah Crossett as she makes the lay in look too easy. It gives North a 6-2 edge.

Blackhawks may be the visitors on the scoreboard but are still competing on their home court. Aspen Weeks says give me that and races her way to hoop as she gets the the tough shot to fall plus the foul. The free throw cuts the Husky lead to 11-9.

North has an answer to the Blackhawk momentum. Here’s Abby Homan who misses the shot but gets her own board and put back. Huskies lead 17-12 after the first quarter.

Second Quarter

Time for the dogs to display the three ball as the WA defense pays the price by leaving Peyton Fenner all alone. The three point basket makes it 22-16 visitors.

Guess who is also shooting threes? Mackenzie Hare says smile as she nails the long ball. Number twelve is not missing that shot as it gives her team a 30-16 lead.

West Aurora looks to score right before the break. It’s Bibi Mercado who puts Mackenzie Hare on ice and lays in the easy bucket. Blackhawks trail by nine at the break but they needed that shot.

Third Quarter

Third quarter and North will not pump the breaks. It’s Sarah Crossett who gets the board and fights to make the shot plus one. Thirteen points on the night for Crossett.

Blackhawks are not giving up just yet. Lexi Lamana shoots the three and nails it from way downtown but still trail by big margin 40-26.

Although Naperville North will literally do anything to score. Hare steals the pass and puts on the fancy moves for the lay in. Hare scores seventeen in the game.

Fourth Quarter

Abby Drendel gets in on the fun. After fighting defenders she’ll pull up and score the basket. The junior also scores in double digits with ten points all coming in the second half.

Huskies show no mercy though out the night. Here’s Fenner again who drives and scores for two. Despite a late fourth quarter surge from WA, Naperville North has captured another regional plaque with 62-52 win. They will face Downers Grove North in the sectional semifinals.