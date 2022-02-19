Girls Basketball Regional Final Waubonsie Valley vs Plainfield North 02.18.22

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball faces Plainfield North in the regional final where the Warriors win their first plaque in 10 years. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s time for the girls basketball regional championship between the number five-seeded Waubonsie Valley Warriors and the number four-seeded Plainfield North Tigers. When these teams met earlier on in the season, North won 66-61.

First Quarter

Opening up the scoring in this contest is Amari Banks as she cuts through the Plainfield North defense and finishes off the move with the layup.

Skipping to the end of the first quarter now as Lexi Salazar knocks down the three pointer to give Plainfield North the 12-10 lead after one.

Second Quarter

Into the second quarter as Hannah Laub drops her shoulder and fights her way to the rim for the layup. Score tied at 12.

Next possession for North as they work the perimeter until the ball finds the hands of Salazar who swishes the triple.

Later on in the second quarter, the Warriors are on a hot streak, especially Amari Banks as she fires for three.

Finishing off the half for the Warriors is Banks who shoots for three. Waubonsie going into the break with a 30-27 lead.

Third Quarter

WV picking up right where they left off as Taylor Curry shows off her skills and banks in the shot for two.

Also picking up right where she left off is Lexi Salazar as she goes up for another triple. Tigers trailing by three.

Back and forth we go as Hannah Laub gets the ball in the corner as she knocks down the trey. Waubonsie up 38-32.

If you haven’t noticed by now, Lexi Salazar has the hot hand for Plainfield North as she adds another triple to the scoreboard.

Final play of the third quarter as Taylor Curry fights her way to the paint and she scores the basket. She also draws the foul. 49-43 WV going into the final frame.

Fourth Quarter

Opening up the fourth quarter is Lexi Salazar who shoots from way downtown sinking the triple. The junior is having herself a game.

Also having a good game for the Warriors is Hannah Laub as she banks her shot in off the backboard. Waubonsie up two with 4:41 left in the game.

Once again, the Tigers aren’t going away, more specifically Lexi Salazar, who knocks down another trey giving Plainfield North the one-point lead.

Down to the final two minutes as Taylor Curry misses her first layup attempt, but after stealing the ball back, she adds two more points to the scoreboard and draws the foul. She finishes the night with 32 points.

15 seconds left and the Warriors are up by one. After a mad scramble and a bunch of blocked shots, the ball lands in the hands of Hannah Laub and she draws the foul with four seconds left.

We have some drama to finish this game as WV is up 68-66 and right at the buzzer Ruby Davis is fouled. She steps up to the line for the final two shots of the game. She misses the first one, giving Waubonsie the 68-66 win and their first Regional Championship in 10 years.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!