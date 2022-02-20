Girls Basketball Regional Final Plainfield East vs Benet Academy 02.17.22

Benet Academy girls basketball goes up against Plainfield East in the regional final where the Redwings secure the championship. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s the regional final in girls basketball where Benet Academy looks to bring home the title against Plainfield East who upset Neuqua Valley in the semifinal to get here.

First Quarter

The Redwings come out hot. Morgan Demos dishes it to Samantha Trimberger who misses the layup, but she fights for the rebound to put it back up and in. They lead 4-0.

Margaret Temple brings it across half court and passes to ESCC MVP Lenee Beaumont who drills one of three threes in the quarter. She had 13 points total and Benet leads 13-0.

Olympia Kokkines thinks about pulling the trigger, but then turns the corner to the basket and puts some English on this reverse layup. Impressive shot by the senior.

The Bengals are really struggling early, but this can help their confidence as Taylor French takes it away and puts in the and one. They trail, though, 22-8 after one.

Second Quarter

Now in the second, Lenee Beaumont kicks it to Margaret Temple who knocks down the open corner three.

Benet really moving the ball well in this one. Temple swings to Samantha Trimberger who drives baseline to find Morgan Demos for the jumper in close. She had 14 points and the lead is stretched out to 22.

A few minutes later, Beaumont gets the rebound off the missed three and makes a terrific bounce pass to Olympia Kokkines who lays it in. It’s 36-12 Redwings.

Closing seconds of the half, more great ball movement by Benet. Maddie McAndrew to Kokkines with a touch pass to Tioluwani Okubanjo. 42-13 at the half.

Third Quarter

This was a forgettable night for Plainfield East, but Taylor French had some good moments including this triple from the wing in the third quarter. She finished with 11.

Although, it was all Redwings from beginning to end. Emma Webb finds Emilia Sularski who buries the trey and Benet Academy wins it 65-32 to secure the regional championship.

