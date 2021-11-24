Girls Basketball Oswego vs Naperville North 11.22.2021

The Naperville North girls basketball faces Oswego in the Warhawk Tournament where the Huskies dominate the Panthers. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The girls basketball season is underway with the Warhawk Tournament featuring Naperville North who comes in after a victory over Romeoville. Their opponent is the Oswego Panthers who is looking to bounce back after giving up 80 points to Waubonsie Valley.

First Quarter

North on the attack first as Abby Drendel gets the ball and she passes it to her teammate Mackenzie Hare for three. 20 points in the game for the senior as it’s 8-1 North.

Oswego looking to make up some ground. Kaisje’ Pryor is near the top of the key and she puts it in from deep to cut the deficit to four.

Layla Henderson steals the ball and passes it to Hare as the Bartlett transfer gets another three-pointer to fall while falling down. She then gets back on defense and dives for another steal. The ball finds Henderson again for the layup. What a sequence. 13-4 North after the quick 5-0 run.

Time ticking down in the first. Oswego’s Kaila Schlinger gets the pass and she banks in the tear drop. Huskies up 12 after the first.

Second Quarter

Second quarter with North continuing to impose their will. Hare dishes to Henderson and she knocks down the triple to make it a 20-point lead.

After a missed Panther free throw, Peyton Fenner gets the rebound and pushes it down court. She draws the defense in and kicks it to Hope Aniceto in the corner. That’s nothing but net and the Huskies take a 43-9 lead heading into the break.

Third Quarter

Third quarter and Sarah Crossett makes her presence felt. She gets the rebound after the missed three and puts it back in with the turnaround push shot. Her team leads by 22.

Kendall Johnson misses on the pull up, but there’s Crossett again cleaning it up. A dominating 65-21 win puts the Huskies at a 2-0 start on the season.

