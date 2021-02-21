Girls Basketball Neuqua Valley vs. Waubonsie Valley 02.19.21

Neuqua Valley girls basketball hit the road to take on Waubonsie in a War of 204 programs and the Wildcats emerge with a big victory in this highlight, presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Coming off of a 6 point lose to DeKalb, Waubonsie looks to bounce back against a hot Neuqua team that is riding the high of a 30 point win over Metea.

1st Quarter

Starting off the 1st quarter strong is Waubonsie’s Hannah Laub — who drives to the net and gets a couple of points for WV.

Getting the ball in the corner is NVs Jessica Sun, who fires in the 3 pointer. Giving Neuqua the early 8-6 lead.

After a mad scramble in the paint the ball finds Neuqua’s Caitlin Washington – and she buries the 3 pointer. Neuqua starting to pull away late in the 1st, 17-8.

With time winding down the ball hits the hands of WVs Amari Banks and her quick trigger 3 pointer finds the bottom of the net. 19-11 Neuqua going into the 2nd

2nd Quarter

Starting the next quarter hot, Ellie Wisner gets the feed and shoots the 3. Neuqua up 15, 26-11 4:44 2nd.

Again, a fast counter by Neuqua as Caitlin Washington takes it herself and scores the bucket. Neuqua on a 20 point run. 39-11 NV 1:46 2nd

Scoring the only points for WV in the 2nd quarter is WVs Lauren Threat after she picks up the offensive rebound. Neuqua up 30 going into the locker room.

3rd Quarter

Early on in the 3rd off of quick restart the ball finds NVs Kylee Norkus who shoots the 3 pointer. 46-13 NV 7:29 3rd.

In basically the same spot Norkus shoots another 3 pointer. Extending Neuqua’s lead. 49-13 7:09 3rd.

Another fast break attack by Neuqua, this time Wisner scores. 51-13 NV 401 3rd. Neuqua was able to hold Waubonsie off of the score sheet in the 3rd quarter.

4th Quarter

Bringing the ball in past the 3 point line and settling for the 2 points is Waubonsie’s Lauren Mcknight, finally getting WV some points late in the 4th.

Bringing the ball in all alone is Mcknight who lays in two more points… despite Mcknights late efforts Waubonsie falls to Neuqua in the War of 204 by a score of 55-22

For more prep sports highlights, visit our Naperville Sports Weekly page!