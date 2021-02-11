Girls Basketball Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville North 02.09.21

Hosting their first home game of the season is Naperville North girls basketball as the Huskies welcome Neuqua Valley for the first DVC matchup of the season.

1st Quarter

Stealing the ball away is North’s Abby Drendel who picks the ball up and shoots in the 3 pointer. North off to a 6-0 lead with 5:30 left in the 1st.

Picking up the ball on the bottom of the screen is Neuqua’s Ellie Wisner who knocks in the 3 pointer getting Neuqua on the board. 6-3 North leads.

Getting the ball from Abby Drendel is All-State senior Greta Kampschroeder who drills in the 3 pointer for North, extending the lead to 9-3.

After a Huskie giveaway, Caitlin Washington steals the ball away and scores the layup for 2 and the plus the foul. 14-10, Wildcats trail by four.

2nd Quarter

After a scramble in the middle of the lane, the loose ball finds Hope Aniceto who has a free lane for the triple. North up 19-16 with four minutes left in the half.

Picking the ball up on her own half of the court is Layla Henderson who takes it all the way herself and scores the layup. 25-16 Huskies extend the lead.

3rd Quarter

Second half now and great vision from Alison Kickel who finds a breaking Kampschroeder, who lays it in for two more. 31-22 North.

A good steal from Neuqua’s Jada Devine who goes on to score the layup. Wildcats within seven points 31-24.

4th Quarter

More defense into offense as Ellie Wisner picks off the pass and drills the 3 pointer. But the Huskies hold a double digit lead in the 4th quarter.

Zoe Navarro looks to keep the comeback going with the pull up three. It drops in as the Wildcats trail 53-40 with four minutes to play.

Getting the ball on the outside is Caitlin Washington who keeps hope alive for NV with another pull up three, as the Wildcats get within single digits with three minutes left.

Neuqua looking to make it a two possession game with just over a minute to play but great defense from Sarah Crossett who finds Allison Kickel for the layup to put the game out of reach.

Naperville North wins the game over Neuqua girls basketball by a score of 57-50 and moves to 1-0 in the DVC.

