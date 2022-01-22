Girls Basketball Neuqua Valley vs Naperville North 01.20.22

Naperville North girls basketball plays host to Neuqua Valley in a DVC clash where the Huskies pick up a decisive win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Naperville North girls basketball wearing their Women Ball Too hoodies supporting equality in sports as they play host to Neuqua Valley. The Huskies are looking to extend their winning streak to 10 games.

First Quarter

North looking to get Sarah Crossett going early in the paint and she turns and scores as she had the mismatch against Shannon Gillespie. They get off to a great start leading 9-1.

Tia Poulakidas puts an end to the Huskies’ run as the six-foot center shows off some quickness with a crossover and floater. Wildcats trail 16-7 at the end of the first.

Second Quarter

We go to the second with Layla Henderson bringing it up the court and she passes up ahead to Mackenzie Hare. She pulls up from way outside and buries it making it look easy.

Neuqua trying to hang around. Maia Clifford takes away this pass and with a head of steam, she goes coast to coast for the and one. They trail 25-12.

Final seconds of the first half. Hare draws the defense in and kicks it out to Hope Aniceto for the trey before the buzzer. It’s 30-14 at halftime.

Third Quarter

We move to the second half. The Wildcats tried slowing the pace down against North and this was a slow developing possession. It’s capped off by this wild shot by Zoe Navarro.

Despite the change of pace, it didn’t do much to affect the Huskies. Once again, Hare showing you why she’s not just a scorer swinging it to Peyton Fenner for the triple. They lead by 20.

Aniceto comes up with the steal and gets it up court to Sarah Crossett who drops it off to Fenner again this time for the layup. North leads 43-19 going into the fourth.

Fourth Quarter

Off the missed shot, Abby Drendel fights for the rebound and finds Hare wide open for three. Naperville North picks up the decisive win over Neuqua Valley 57-28 and they’ve won 10 in a row.

