Girls Basketball Neuqua Valley vs Naperville Central 12.09.2021

The Naperville Central Redhawks are at home against the Neuqua Valley Wildcats in a DVC clash. Both teams looking to continue their respective winning streaks.

First Quarter

Late in the first quarter, Neuqua leads by two as Haley Hayes kicks it out to Ella McDonald for the open three. That puts the Redhawks on top 9-8.

Time ticking down in the first, Kylee Norkus misses the free throw, but comes up with the loose ball to put it back up for the lay-in. Wildcats lead 13-9 after one.

Second Quarter

We go to the second as Megan Norkett fends off Caitlin Washington on the way to the bucket. That cuts the deficit to two.

Here’s Norkett again looking up the floor and she makes a nice pass to Hayes who puts it

The senior didn’t break 30 again, but she still finished with 16 points.

First half coming to a close, Washington has to put it up and she beats the buzzer as she points three fingers to the Central crowd. Neuqua up 25-21 at halftime.

Third Quarter

The Redhawks take control of this game in the third. Here’s Norkett to the basket and she finishes through contact for the and one.

The red and white lead by six as Ella McDonald brings it across half court and makes a great pass to Ella Burke for two.

It’s a 10-point lead and it’s Norkett again going right at Maia Clifford for another chance at a three-point play. She had 10 points.

Fourth Quarter

To the fourth, Neuqua trying to hang around. Washington dishes to Tia Poulakidas for the bucket. 48-36 with over three minutes left.

But the Redhawks pull away with Burke throwing the cross court pass to Trinity Strang who gets the bounce from deep to put the dagger in the Wildcats. Naperville Central girls basketball makes it five wins in a row with a 60-38 win over Neuqua Valley.

