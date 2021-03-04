Girls Basketball Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville Central 03.02.21

The DVC schedule entering the final weeks as Naperville Central girls basketball hosts Neuqua Valley. The Wildcats knocked the Redhawks out of the 4A playoffs a season ago.

NV off to a hot start as freshman Caitlin Washington finds Claudia Gallegos for the first bucket of the night.

Wildcats keep it inside as Ellie Wisner feeds Kylee Norkus for two. Neuqua already up double digits 12-2.

Karly Maida brings the ball up court and passes to Ella McDonald for a layup to get the Redhawks offense going.

Still the first quarter, Tia Poulakidas rebounds the miss and puts it back home for two, NV back up 11.

2nd Quarter

Second quarter underway, senior Gabi Melby with the tough turnaround in the lane. Central trails 15-7.

Neuqua’s offense just on fire in the first half, Jada Devine to Ellie Wisner in the corner. The senior buries her second three of the half.

Gallegos doing work on the glass and working hard to get the shot up and in with the left hand. 16 on the night for Gallegos.

Wildcats on the break, Wisner over to Caitlin Washington for a pair as Neuqua takes a 20 point lead into halftime.

3rd Quarter

Central trying to come back behind its seniors as Melby finds Karly Maida for three to cut into the deficit.

Neuqua still working hard on the glass, Jada Devine this time grabs the board and puts home two of her ten points in the game.

Redhawks not giving up as Ella McDonald makes the tough runner after driving to the hoop.

Another Neuqua freshman making plays as Zoe Navarro makes the second of her two three pointers in the third quarter as the Wildcats continue to hold a double digit lead.

4th Quarter

Melby never one to give up as she gets the layup and the foul early in the fourth quarter.

But the Neuqua offense just too much, Ellie Wisner with another corner three. Four on the night for Wisner, who scores 14 in the game. Neuqua Valley girls basketball picks up another DVC win on the road.

