Girls Basketball Neuqua Valley vs. Metea Valley 02.16.21

The 1-1 Mustangs of Metea Valley hosting Jada Devine and a winless Neuqua Valley Wildcats squad in a girls hoops DVC match up. The Mustangs are coming off of a tough three point loss to Waubonsie Valley last time out.

1st Quarter

Opening up the scoring is freshman Caitlin Washington who steals the ball from the Mustangs and dribbles in for the layup. 2-0 NV in the first minute of play.

Getting MV on the board is Raina Penttila who fires in the 3 pointer. Mustangs trail 4-3.

Penttila gets another 3 pointer to keep Metea Valley right on the Wildcats heels, trailing 10-9 late in the first.

Jada Devine the leading scorer on the night for Neuqua as she gets the steal and the coast to coast layup for two of the seniors 16 points.

Right at the first quarter buzzer NV’s Caitlin Washington lays in two more to give Neuqua an eight point lead. 19-11 Cats after one.

2nd Quarter

Getting the ball down low in the paint and spinning to put up the ball is senior Claudia Gallegos. Neuqua pushes the lead up 10. 21-11.

Quick ball movement from the restart as Jada Devine finds Ellie Wisner who fires in the 3 pointer to extend the Wildcats lead. Neuqua on a big-time run to push the lead over 20 points.

Getting the ball down low is NV’s Ellie Wisner who fires in another 3 pointer to end the 2nd quarter. Neuqua outscores Metea 25-1 in the 2nd quarter.

3rd Quarter

Taking the space and driving hard to the hoop with the nice finish is sophomore Khaliah Reid to put some points on the board for the Mustangs, finally getting some shots to fall in the second half.

Picking up the ball at the top of the arc is Metea senior Nyla Hart who fires in the 3 pointer. Mustangs building offensive momentum.

Stealing the ball away around mid-court and driving to the net is freshman Kylee Norkus who continues Neuqua’s run. 55-23 NV midway through the third.

Taking the open court and shooting from far out is another freshman, this one in black and gold as Lucy Burk sinks the 3. Metea still down big late in the third.

With lots of time and space Neuqua junior Alison Hoffmann fires in a 3 pointer in the dying moments of the 3rd quarter. 62-29 Wildcats.

4th Quarter

Mustang senior Jada Samuels fires in the 3 pointer, not ready to give up midway through the 4th.

But Neuqua Valley with a complete game on both ends of the court. Hoffman finds Shannon Gillespie on the break who puts up two more points for NV. The Wildcats earn their first DVC victory of the season with a bigtime victory over Metea Valley.

