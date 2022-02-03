Girls Basketball Neuqua Valley vs Metea Valley 02.01.22

Neuqua Valley girls basketball takes on Metea Valley on senior night where the Wildcats win without two starters over the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s senior night here at Metea Valley as the Mustangs take on the Neuqua Valley Wildcats. The Mustangs are looking to pick up their first conference win while the Wildcats are playing without starters Caitlin Washington and Tia Poulakidas.

First Quarter

We start the action as Zoe Navarro passes the ball ahead to Kylee Norkus who drains the three. She was hot in this game finishing with 17 points.

On the other end, Lucy Burk can’t get the three to fall, but Raina Penttila is there with the offensive rebound and the bucket. Metea is down 13-8 at the end of the first quarter.

Second Quarter

In the second quarter, Burk again misses from deep, but it’s another second chance point this time from Jamie Nosek. So far, they’re taking advantage of the absence of Poulakidas for Neuqua.

Betsy George takes the ball away from Reese Valha and gets it up ahead for Navarro. She’s blocked at the rim, but the Wildcats get the rebound and Alison Hoffmann rattles in the free throw line jumper. They’re up 17-10.

Caitlin Clish drives all the way to the basket for the layup and brings the Mustangs within one with less than a minute to go.

Shannon Gillespie has an answer as she banks in the step back. The Wildcats extend their lead to 19-16 going into halftime.

Third Quarter

Araina White gets the Mustangs going early in the third with this mid-range jumper, which pulls them back to within one.

Hoffmann and Navarro get the ball back for Neuqua after they trap Valha in the corner and it’s a jump ball.

Zoe Navarro hits the jump shot and forces Metea Valley to call a timeout. The Wildcats go up by 10 and Coach Michael Williams is thankful for that play.

Lauren Kubiak swings it to Caitlin Clish who kicks it back out to the junior and she banks in the trey to get the Mustangs back within ten.

Kylee Norkus makes a great defensive play as she steals the pass and lays it in to put them up by nine.

It’s Norkus again! She drives to the basket and puts in the and one. Her and Khaliah Reid were shaken up, but both players played on.

Time winding down in the third, Reese Valha knocks down the three, but her team still trails by 11.

Fourth Quarter

Senior Paris Spivey gets on the board in her final home game with a nice up and under for two.

But the Wildcats don’t slow down. This jumper from Navarro extends their lead to 11. Neuqua Valley girls basketball without their two starters wins this one 43-35. They move to 3-5 in the conference while the Mustangs are still looking for their first DVC win.

