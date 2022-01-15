Girls Basketball Naperville North vs Waubonsie Valley 01.13.22

Naperville North girls basketball faces Waubonsie Valley in a DVC showdown where the Huskies defeat the Warriors in a blowout. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We head down Eola Road for a DVC showdown between the Waubonsie Valley Warriors and the surging Naperville North Huskies. WV looking to end North’s six-game winning streak.

First Quarter

Mackenzie Hare’s 3-point attempt is off target, but nobody boxes out Abby Drendel as she gets the offensive rebound and putback. They lead 5-0 early.

After Hannah Laub air balls the three, Hare brings the ball up court and makes a nice one-handed pass to Peyton Fenner for the layup. A good start for the Huskies.

Sarah Crossett misses the free throw and Taylor Curry quickly throws it up ahead to Amari Banks who’s leaking out for the bucket. Although, the Warriors trail 23-10 at the end of the first quarter.

Second Quarter

Moving to the second, Hare swings it to Crossett and the six-foot senior shows off her athleticism getting past Lauren Threat for the finish. Naperville North girls basketball leads by 12.

Waubonsie trying to stay within striking distance. Some great passing with Banks to Devin Lynch to Lilly Newton to Curry for the score plus the foul on Fenner.

However, the Huskies still hold the lead as Hare fires from deep and it’s nothing but net. More to come for the senior as her team leads 37-20 at the half.

Third Quarter

To the second half, the visitors bring the full court press and it pays dividends. The ball finds Hare again and she splashes another trey.

She’s still not done. Fenner finds her in the corner and she drains that triple while being fouled as well. The future Billiken put up 30 points and hit six threes.

North is taking control of this one. Amari Banks slips on the pass and Abby Drendel tracks down the loose ball for the lay-in on the breakaway. They have blown this game open leading by 29.

Hare shows off the playmaking again as she finds Fenner for two and the Huskies beat the Warriors 67-36. Their winning streak extends to seven and are undefeated in the conference.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!