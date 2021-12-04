Girls Basketball Naperville North vs Neuqua Valley 12.02.2021

Naperville North girls basketball goes on the road to face Neuqua Valley in a DVC clash where the Huskies pick up a wire-to-wire victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We have some early season DVC action as Neuqua Valley hosts undefeated Naperville North girls basketball. The Wildcats hope to hand the Huskies their first loss in the opening weeks of the season.

First Quarter

North gets off to a fast start in this one scoring the first 12 points of the game, including this offensive rebound and putback by Sarah Crossett in the paint.

Now Crossett shows her playmaking ability by driving and dropping it off to Peyton Fenner for the layup. The Huskies go on an 18-3 run right off the bat.

The visitors are in a 2-3 zone, but Neuqua moves the ball well to find Zoe Navarro open in the corner for three. Her team trails, though, 25-9 at the end of the first.

Second Quarter

Moving to the second quarter, Wildcats trying to find some life. Abby Drendel misses the layup and Kylee Norkus secures the board. She goes coast to coast with an amazing scoop shot over Crossett as she is falling away.

But the Huskies are still in control. Norkus misses the shot and Drendel tracks down the rebound. She looks up the floor and makes a nice cross court pass to Fenner for the bucket.

Off the steal, Norkus throws it up the court to Caitlin Washington on a 2-on-1 fast break and she bounces it to Navarro with a push shot off the glass.

Late in the half, Abby Homan is trapped in the corner, but able to get it out to Drendel. She makes another terrific pass and it’s a dart to Fenner for two. They lead 41-24 at halftime.

Third Quarter

The Huskies were so effective in transition. In the third, Mackenzie Hare steals the inbound pass and she goes all the way to the rim for the layup.

The blue and orange also shared the rock extremely well in this game. In a mad scramble for the ball, Sarah Crossett rips it away from Alison Hoffmann and she finds Hare for the finish. The Saint Louis commit had 25 points on the night.

Then North moves it up the court and Hare gives it up to Hope Aniceto who rattles in the triple. The Dawg Pound gets a wire-to-wire victory over the Wildcats. 68-37 the final.

