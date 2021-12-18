Girls Basketball Naperville North vs Naperville Central 12.15.2021

Naperville North girls basketball faces Naperville Central in a crosstown classic where the Huskies demolish the Redhawks. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The visiting fans of Naperville North girls basketball are looking festive for girls hoops as the undefeated Huskies face rival Naperville Central. North looks to move to 11-0 on the season and it’s the final home game for Redhawk senior Ella McDonald, as she will graduate early.

First Quarter

North starts out fast. Layla Henderson misses the layup, but Sarah Crossett fights for the offensive rebound and finishes for two. They lead 4-1.

Aditi Prasad loses the ball as she tries to make a pass and the Huskies make her pay for the turnover as Mackenzie Hare gives it up to Abby Drendel who scores on the and one.

The Dawg Pound fans bring a ton of energy on the road and their squad feeds off it as Hare gets another steal for the easy bucket. They begin on a 17-3 run.

The Redhawks stop the run with Ella Burke taking away the inbound pass and laying it in. Although her team trails by 17 at the end of the first.

Second Quarter

Now in the second, Central tries to chip away. Natalie Jordan swings it to Haley Hayes who knocks down the three. She had 12 points.

But the Huskies just couldn’t be stopped in this one. Sarah Crossett tries to look inside, but she passes to the wing for Drendel who splashes the triple making it 34-14.

Off a missed shot, Layla Henderson brings it up the court and goes coast-to-coast scoring through contact. She finished with eight points, nine rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

13 seconds left in the first half. Here’s Henderson again starting the break and kicking it out to Drendel for another trey just before the buzzer. They’re up 49-22 at the half.

Third Quarter

More Drendel in the second half as she scores off the great dish by Mackenzie Hare. The junior put up 17 to lead the way for the Huskies.

Look at this ball movement by North. Hare kicks it out to Drendel who drives and passes to Henderson who swings it back to Hare in the corner for three. She had 16, the Huskies led by as many as 38 and win it 66-34.

