Girls Basketball Naperville North vs Metea Valley 01.06.22

Naperville North girls basketball faces Metea Valley in a DVC clash where the Huskies obliterate the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

On a freezing Thursday night, we’re inside at Metea Valley as they play host to the Naperville North Huskies. The Mustangs are in search of their first conference win while the Huskies are riding a five-game winning streak.

First Quarter

In the early going, Abby Drendel swings a pass to Mackenzie Hare for a three to give the Huskies a quick 5-0 lead with five minutes to go in the first.

Moments later, Naperville North girls basketball earns a second chance opportunity and capitalizes with a 3-pointer by Peyton Fenner. They jump out to a 14-0 advantage.

On the inbound play, the Huskies find Mackenzie Hare again who drills another three to make it 21-0. She had 14 points.

Now with a huge deficit to overcome, Khaliah Reid takes the outlet pass and goes coast to coast for the layup to end the Naperville North run.

Second Quarter

Onto the second quarter, this is Jamie Nosek battling in the paint for the tough bucket inside to make it a 25-7 game.

With a minute left in the half, North forces a miss; Hare advances the ball and finds Abby Homan down low for another score. The Huskies take a 30-point lead into the half.

Third Quarter

As time dwindles in the third, that’s Sydni Fink launching and connecting with a triple to extend the lead. Naperville North would go on to win 63-14.

