Girls Basketball Naperville North vs. Benet Academy 12.20.21

Christmas came early as we are gifted with a good matchup between the Naperville North Huskies and Benet Academy. It’s a battle of two teams who come in with combined records of 22-1. The Huskies also look avenge a 51-40 loss to the Wings back in February. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

Wings are on the attack early as Olympia Kokkines finds Lenee Beaumont who dribbles, brings the ball in, and gets fancy with the turn around shot that goes in. 11-4 Benet right out of the gate.

Time for North to respond as Mackenzie Hare puts Margaret Temple on skates and she gets the triple to fall. Huskies are making some noise down 11-7.

Here comes Beaumont again. She drives into the lane, gets the basket to fall plus one. Extra bucket is good to give her team a 17-12 lead.

Second Quarter

Second quarter and here is Layla Henderson who fakes the three, brings the ball in and the bank is open for the junior. It’s a 24-20 deficit for the Blue and Orange.

Two’s are nice but three’s are slightly better. Margaret Temple passes the ball to Emilia Sularski and her shot is good at the top of the key. That opens up a double digit 32-22 lead for Benet over the Huskies.

Huskies with the ball again as Abby Drendel passes it to Sarah Crossett who can just catch and shoot the three point basket and bring the score back to single digits.

Time ticking down in the half, so Beaumont finds Sularksi who puts the shot up at the buzzer and she got it. Just when Naperville North had life Emilia Sularksi says take that. It’s a 42-31 Redwing lead heading into the locker room.

Third Quarter

Third quarter and it’s the same Redwings as Morgan Demos finds Margaret Temple who gets her basket to go with a friendly bounce. Twelve points in the game for Temple.

You can’t leave Sarah Crossett open in the paint. She gets the ball and makes the shot look too easy as the Husky leads her team with seventeen points on the night.

Fourth Quarter

Fourth and final stanza. Beaumont is shooting lights as this basket adds on to her twenty three-point night. Benet holds their largest lead of the contest up 61-44.

However north is not going down without a fight. Henderson feeds the ball down to Crossett who gets the shot and one. Benet’s lead is now cut to 65-51.

Next go around for the Huskies Mackenzie Hare finds Abby Drendel in the corner and the three pointer is good. Dogs are still fighting down 65-54.

But this night was just all Redwings. Temple gets the pass and puts the basket in as Benet hands Naperville North its first loss of the season by the final score of 71-61. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!