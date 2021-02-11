Girls Basketball Naperville Central vs. Waubonsie Valley 02.09.21

It’s the DVC girls basketball opener for Naperville Central and the host Waubonsie Valley. The Redhawks coming off back to back losses to start the season against a new look Warriors squad.

1st Quarter

Opening quarter and the Warriors are attacking as four year starter Lauren McKnight passes the ball to junior Amari Banks who gets the nice floater to go Warriors up 7-4.

2nd Quarter

2nd quarter and here is McKnight doing it all herself coming through traffic and gets the floater to fall Green And Yellow up 16-10.

It’s Central’s turn now as Ella McDonald passes it to leading scorer Gabi Melby. She hits the triple, cutting the Warriors lead down to one 16-15.

Central with a chance to take the lead as the Hayley Hayes shot won’t go, but Trinity Strang tracks down the loose ball. Melby passes to Ella McDonald and the 3 pointer is good. Redhawks take their first lead of the contest, 20-19.

Back come the Warriors and one of the new faces, freshman Hannah Laub takes the Lauren Threat pass and hits the 3 with no hesitation. Warriors take a 30-25 lead into the locker room.

3rd Quarter

3rd quarter and here is McKnight coming into your picture hitting 3 out of her team high 14 points. 34-28 Warriors.

Now it’s Central’s turn flip the script as Melby brings it up the court and shows off the NBA range three. The friendly bounce helps Central take the lead 36-34.

Melby is also distributing as she passes to her partner in crime Karly Maida who is wide open on the wing for three. 45-36 Central. A 15-6 run to start the second half.

Warriors are down double digits but McKnight is doing everything she can. This 3 pointer cuts the lead to single digits 51-43 Redhawks. The senior leads the team with 14 points.

4th Quarter

4th quarter now and it’s all Central. Here’s Melby in the corner and are you surprised? You shouldn’t be at this point. 28 points on the night for the future Tennessee-Martin Skyhawk.

The Melby-Maida connection works to perfection as the two combine for 40 points on the night as Naperville Central girls basketball picks up win number one, 79-59 over Waubonsie Valley.

