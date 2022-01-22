Girls Basketball Naperville Central vs Waubonsie Valley 01.20.22

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball looks for revenge against Naperville Central and the Warriors win over the Redhawks. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Waubonsie Valley High School for some DVC girls basketball action. The Warriors look to get some revenge as the Naperville Central Redhawks won their first matchup earlier this season.

First Quarter

Early first quarter action, the Redhawks trail early. Trinity Strang hits a mid-range jumper to bring them within four.

The Warriors come out hot, however. Hannah Laub hits the driving layup to put her squad up 15-6.

And Waubonsie keeps its foot on the pedal. Laub finds Taylor Curry on the fast break. She opts to take the open three and splashes it home.

Second Quarter

Second quarter, Haley Hayes tries to keep Central in it. She gets the putback to go, but her team still trails 26-10.

The Warriors aren’t done yet in the first half. Laub finds herself open for a three and drains it. This one puts them up 20.

Now watch this passing clinic put on by Waubonsie. They work the ball around and are able to find Meredith Martens open in the corner for three. This puts the Warriors up 38-19 moments before the half.

Third Quarter

Third quarter and it’s more of the same from WV. Hannah Laub keeps attacking and she hits this jumper.

Later, Waubonsie goes to the post with Lauren Threat who makes a great move to score keeping them up by 21.

Fourth Quarter

The green and gold look to ice this one as Amari Banks hits the three as she’s fouled. They win it over Central 69-54.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!