Girls Basketball Naperville Central vs. Naperville North 03.05.21

Naperville North girls basketball hosts Naperville Central in the final crosstown classic of the season. North uses a huge start to cruise to a win.

The last Cross Town Classic of the girls basketball season as Central looks to get revenge over Naperville North who won the first matchup by a score of 53-33.

1st Quarter

Opening up the scoring by driving hard to the net is North’s Sarah Crosett just 30 seconds in.

30 seconds later, taking advantage of the time and space, Layla Henderson pulls up from downtown… and she scores her first of many buckets on the night.

After a 17 point run by North to open up, Central gets on the board. Senior Gabi Melby shoots the 3 and banks it in. 17-3 NN 3:27 1st.

Time winding down in the 1st quarter and getting the ball at the top of the arc is Greta Kampschroeder. She fires in the 3 pointer, 28-5 NN :29 1st.

2nd Quarter

Opening up the scoring in the 2nd is Layla Henderson who gets the ball up top and sinks the 3 pointer. North up 28. 33-5 NN 7:27 2nd.

Extending the lead for North by taking the shot from the wing and scoring the triple is Kampschroeder, 37-7 NN 6:18 2nd.

Bringing the ball in and with the one handed floater Melby puts some points up for central, which is still down 29. 40-11 NN 5:02 2nd

Getting the ball up top and knocking down the long range shot is NCs Karly Maida 40-14 NN 4:34 2nd.

Off a tipped pass, North’s Abby Homan drills the pocket three right at the end of the 2nd quarter. North going into the locker room with a 26 point lead. 44-18 NN End of the 1st half.

3rd Quarter

Scoring first in the 2nd half is Maida who fires in the 3. 44-21 NN 7:23 3rd.

Picking the ball and scoring the 3 pointer for North is Layla Henderson. 48-21 NN 5:02 3rd.

Starting the counterattack is Melby, who pulls up in transition and hammers the 3 pointer. The senior would lead Central with 25 points on the night. 50-27 NN 2:15 3rd .

A quick response here from North as the ball finds Layla Henderson who makes the 3. She’s North’s top scorer with 21 points. 53-27 NN 1:31 3rd.

Naperville North girls basketball wins

Picking up the ball down low and firing in the 3 pointer is Alison Kickel finishing off the win for Naperville North girls basketball over Central in the Cross Town Classic by a score of 68-43.

