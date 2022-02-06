Girls Basketball Naperville Central vs Naperville North 02.04.22

We got another crosstown classic this time on the girls side of the court. Naperville Central and Naperville North meet up for a second time this time with the Huskies winning the first contest 66-34 back in December and hope to extend their winning streak over the Hawks to eight in a row. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

Dogs get defensive to start things off. Mackenzie Hare gets the steal, her teammates call her cheese and it shows why. All smiles at the rim with the hoop and the harm. 9-5 Huskies early on.

Blue and Orange look to extend their lead. Sarah Crossett finds the loose ball and gets it to Abby Drendel and knocks in the three to give North a 14-7 lead.

However the visiting hawks show some fight as well. Claudia Jones is right there in the corner and hit a triple of her own. They cut the deficit to 15-13.

Second Quarter

In the second quarter here is Abby Homan putting moves on her defender and hits the jump shot. 24-17 Huskies.

The first half momentum continues for Central. Haley Hayes gets the ball on a broken play but it ends with points. It’s now a 24-19 deficit.

Just before the break here’s Crossett with a block and Peyton Fenner picks up the ball and takes coast to coast for the bank shot. Blue and Orange take a 29-21 lead heading into the lockeroom.

Third Quarter

Third quarter and there is still an Abby on the court. It’s Abby Drendel again who dribbles and shoots for three. Fourteen points on the game for Drendel.

Huskies with the ball and it’s Fenner passing it Hare who makes it look too easy. Cheese puts her team up 40-21.

This night was just a dog fest. Layla Henderson gets the wide open pass and lays it in. An explosive 35-6 run in the second half helps Naperville North run away with this contest.