Girls Basketball Naperville Central vs. Metea Valley 01.14.22

This DVC battle is hosted by the Metea Valley Mustangs as the black and gold are coming off a tough loss to St. Charles North. Their visiting opponent the Naperville Central Redhawks fly in winners of their last two games.

First Quarter

The Redhawks kick start it off right by Aditi Prasad as she passes to Kendall Lenz, who gets it over to senior Haley Hayes as she lays it in. Central’s got first dibs on a bucket up 2-0.

We are still in the first quarter and here is Hayes again. She catches the assist and hoists it to Aditi Prasad and connects for the trifecta. 9-0 run for the visitors.

Less than four minutes to go still in the first, and Reese Valha of the Mustangs drives it in off the glass for a deuce. MV is finally on the board, down 9-2.

Still in the first and the Mustangs are just getting started and so is Khaliah Reid. It’s full steam ahead to the rim and it ends with a useful lay up. MV is now down 9-4.

Second Quarter

Heading into the second quarter MV’s Khaliah Reid grabs the missed Aditi Prasad three but Trinity Strang and Natalie Jordan pop it loose with a scuffle and Kendall Lenz puts it back in. Hawks hold the lead up 14-11.

Next Mustang possession here is Valha who passes to teammate Lucy Burk and hits a nice clean three. That ties the contest up at 14.

Still in the second with Metea down by two but Jamie Nosek assists Paris Spivey who scores successful bucket tying things up again this time at 16.

Central’s Prasad’s pass is picked by Metea’s Reid and she’s quite determined by taking it coast to coast for the two point reward.

However Prasad answers back and gets the bounce pass to Hayes again and she rolls it on for another bucket.

Two minutes to go until break as NC’s Callie Tumilty sails it to Prasad, and back to her, but then gets Trinity Strang involved for the basket. Central does finds themselves trailing at the break down 24-20.

Third Quarter

To the third quarter as Hayes assists the ball to Prasad and hits the exclamation three-point basket. Hawks are now up 30-26.

Three minutes go in the third. Metea’s Reid misses her layup, but Paris Spivey gets the rebound and fires it back to Reid, and spins to put the shot in. MV still trails 33-30.

After a Natalie Jordan missed free throw, have no fear as Kendall Lenz comes to the rescue and puts it back in to extend the Hawks lead to 37-30.

Fourth Quarter

In the 4th quarter Trinity Strang and teammate Haley Hayes make a nice duet here, and it ends with a Strang triple. 41-33 Central.

Metea is still fighting as Reese Valha connects with Jamie Nosek with the turn and bounce into the basket, but it’s not enough to win this round. Redhawks win, 48-42.

