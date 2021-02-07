Girls Basketball Naperville Central vs Benet Academy 02.06.21

It’s been almost a year but High School Basketball is back in Illinois. The sights and sounds of of the gym have returned and the players are ready to go. Kendall Moriarty and Benet Academy begin their season with many new faces taking bigger roles while Naperville Central and star senior Gabi Melby are coming off a loss to Wheaton North the night before.

With the new safety procedures everyone is spread out on the bench with masks on at all times and yes even during competition.

1st Quarter

Benet wasting no time early on as Margaret Temple finds sophomore Lenee Beaumont on the wing, who sinks the 3 point basket with friend roll, 7-0 Benet.

10-3 Redwings and it’s Beaumont in nearly the same spot with the same result a 3 pointer with a spin to it Benet now leads 13-3.

2nd Quarter

Benet in the second quarter and here comes Nebraska commit and top returning scorer Kendall Moriarty on the break away going coast-to-coast for two. Redwings are on a tear up 21-6.

Central is in a big hole but Gabi Melby has the range to spark big comebacks as she sinks the 3 with no hesitation. Megan Norkett with the assist. 21-9 Redwings.

After a missed free throw the Redwings get the offensive board as Samantha Trimberger finds freshman Emilia Sularski for the open 3 pointer. Benet takes a 37-18 lead heading into the locker room.

3rd Quarter

Third quarter and here is Moriarty again scoring 2 more of her 8 points with this turn around. 42-18 Wings.

Moriarty has it again her pull-up shot doesn’t fall but gets her own board and passes it to Beaumont once again hits the 3. 11 points on the game for the sophomore. 12 three-pointers in the game for the home team.

Central ends the third quarter on a positive note as Molly O’Rear runs the length of the court and gets the 3 pointer to go at the Buzzer! 55-23 Benet after 3.

4th Quarter

Karly Maida finds Gabi Melby early in the 4th, Melby only needs a sliver of daylight as she splashes home another triple. A game high 21 points on the night for the senior.

However Benet just too much in this one as Emilia Sularski gets another shot to fall and the Redwings start the season with a 65-45 win over the Redhawks.