Girls Basketball Metea Valley vs Waubonsie Valley 01.27.22

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball welcome Metea Valley on senior night where the Warriors pull away for the win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball playing on senior night and they welcome Metea Valley in a DVC matchup. The Warriors look to put a stop to their two-game skid.

First Quarter

Waubonsie gets off to a good start, but the Mustangs answer as they move it around the perimeter to a wide-open Lucy Burk who splashes the three. They trail 6-4.

Metea continues their run with Burk giving it up to Raina Penttila who steps into the three and she knocks that down to put them up by six.

Two Warrior seniors connect on this play. On the give-and-go, Lauren Threat kicks it out to Amari Banks for the trey. They trail 21-15 after one.

Second Quarter

In the second, Taylor Curry tries to look inside for Threat. Then, she drives and dishes to the senior who finishes at the rim plus the foul.

Off a turnover, Curry brings it past half court and makes a nice hesitation move to get past two Metea defenders on the way to the rim. They lead 30-29 at halftime.

Third Quarter

The third quarter was a back and forth affair. Khaliah Reid comes off the screen from Jamie Nosek who takes the feed and scores on the and one.

Threat passes to Curry who kicks it out to senior Devin Lynch getting a free run to the basket for two. It’s tied at 41 going into the fourth.

Fourth Quarter

Fourth quarter, Curry drops it to Hannah Laub who lays it in. That gives Waubonsie a two-point lead.

Senior Meredith Martens hit some big shots down the stretch for the Warriors and she gets the friendly roll on this triple to expand the lead to 11.

Curry inbounds the ball to Laub in the post who gives it right back to Curry for the easy two. Great teamwork by Waubonsie’s top players.

Martens puts the finishing touches on this senior night with another three this time from the corner. The Warriors pull away for the 64-53 win over the Mustangs to snap the losing streak.

