Girls Basketball Metea Valley vs. Rosary 03.13.21

The final day of the girls basketball season and Metea Valley visits Rosary in hopes of ending the year on a win streak. The Mustangs took down Naperville Central the night before.

1st Quarter

Early in the first quarter Megan Cibulskis takes the bounce passes and bounces a bank shot home for two. The Royals jump out to a quick 4-0 lead.

Mustangs get on the board as Raina Penttila hits the three pointer thanks to a Khalian Reid pass. Metea down by one.

Later in the first, this time it’s Reid shooting the triple off the Jamie Nosek hand off. The sophomore gets it to go and we are all tied up 9-9.

Near the end of the quarter, Metea senior Ashley Bogush follows her own miss and puts it in for a pair. Mustangs tie the game once again at 11 apiece.

2nd Quarter

Early in the 2nd and Raina Penttila finds a cutting Jamie Nosek who gets the lay up to go as the Mustangs take their first lead.

Great ball movement from the Royals, quick passes find Emily Hurst near the rim as she gets the lay in, Metea leading 18-16.

Late in the half, Hurst goes for another layup, but Cibulskis gets the put back to go as Rosary retakes the lead.

Final seconds of the half and Lauren Hawkins buries and open corner three. The Royals use a 9-0 run to take a 23-18 lead into halftime.

3rd Quarter

Early in the third, Metea ending the run thanks to a Khaliah Reid three pointer from the wing. MV down just two.

Reid looking to drive a few minutes later, the defense sags off and that leads to another open three. Mustangs take the lead once again

Rosary still trails late in the third, Brooke Pfeiffer with a nice pass to Hurst who puts in two more. Royals trail 32-29 heading to the fourth.

4th Quarter

Metea Valley on a run to start the final quarter, as Khaliah Reid continues her three point barrage. 19 points for Reid as the Mustangs pull ahead 37-33.

Mustangs up six with four minutes left, Ann Molenhouse gets the steal and goes all the way in for two. Rosary down by four.

Metea answers back. Jamie Nosek gets the pass and drives in for the layup to extend the lead back to six. 43-37.

After another Rosary bucket, Metea’s Nyla Hart picks a great time for her first basket of the contest. Big shot for the senior in her final game.

Off the Mustang miss, Hurst with a nice outlet pass to Molenhouse who gets the contested shot in the paint to go. Royals down four with under two minutes to play.

Metea tries to seal the game, but Rosary steals the inbound pass and Megan Cibulskis gets the layup with under 20 seconds left. Royals down just two 45-43.

After Raina Pentilla splits a pair of free throws, Rosary girls basketball with a chance to tie down three. The three pointer from Hurst is off the mark. Nosek secures the rebound and Metea Valley ends the season with a nice three point road victory.