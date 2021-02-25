Girls Basketball Metea Valley vs. Naperville Central 02.23.21

More DuPage Valley Conference girls basketball action as the Naperville Central Redhawks host the Mustangs of Metea Valley.

1st Quarter

Metea Valley girls basketball starts this one off strong as senior forward Amelia Szczesny hits the layup to give the Mustangs an early 2-0 lead.

Moments later and sophomore Khaliah Reid gets the three ball to go as the Mustangs jump on top 5-0.

The Redhawks respond well thanks to some great ball movement. Karly Maida with sharpshooter range buries the three. NC trailing 9-8.

Near the end of the quarter, Metea now trailing by one. Katy Flanders unloads a deep three from the top of the key and sinks it. Mustangs up 14-12.

2nd Quarter

Second quarter now and here come the Redhawks. Junior Haley Hayes with the putback as Central regains the lead.

Moments later, more from Hayes as she gets the and one to go. In a blink, the Redhawks on top 23-14.

3rd Quarter

To the second half, the Central offense keeps its foot on the gas. Karly Maida from three once again pushing the Redhawk lead to double digits. 36-26.

Metea hanging tough. A well designed inbounds play leads to another bucket from Amelia Szczesny to cut the deficit to eight.

4th Quarter

Into the fourth quarter and Redhawk senior Gabi Melby making her presence felt as usual. This triple from the wing is good, Central back up by ten.

Central beginning to pull away as Maida makes a fantastic pass to sophomore Megan Norkett. Central now leads 54-38.

Last gasp for the Mustangs as Raina Penttila with a nice wrap around pass to Nyla Hart who finds herself wide open for the layup. Eight points in the game for Hart.

Just too much Redhawk offense. Norkett beats the press with a pass ahead to Melby who lays it in. Central picks up the victory as Melby leads all scorers with 19 points.

