Girls Basketball Metea Valley vs Naperville Central 02.08.22

Naperville Central girls basketball takes on Metea Valley in a rematch where the Redhawks defeat the Mustangs.

It’s a rematch of Metea Valley versus Naperville Central girls basketball, this time on the Redhawk’s homecourt. They won the previous matchup between these two teams last month.

First Quarter

One minute into the game, Central strikes first as they move the ball around the perimeter. Kendall Lenz swings it to Aditi Prasad who knocks down the three.

The Redhawks get out to a 9-0 lead, but the Mustangs finally get on the board. Jamie Nosek kicks it out to Khaliah Reid who drills the triple.

Late in the quarter, Prasad passes to Callie Tumilty who drives baseline to the bucket. She misses, but she follows her own shot for the putback to put Central up 15-14.

Second Quarter

Now into the second quarter, Megan Norkett takes the pass then drives and kicks to Tumilty who blows by her defender for the layup.

Mustangs working against a zone defense. Caitlin Clish zips a pass inside to Jamie Nosek who misses in close, but Raina Penttila is there to finish the job. They’re down 28-25.

Redhawks moving the ball well. Ella Burke kicks it to Prasad who rattles in her second of three triples on the night. They lead 33-30 at halftime.

Third Quarter

This one continues to be competitive going into the third. Khaliah Reid pulls up from way outside and nails it to put Metea up 39-38.

Later in the third, Prasad lofts it to Tumilty who gets a step on Penttila and she banks in the tough floater over two defenders.

Reid nearly gets the steal, but Norkett picks up the loose ball. She brings it past half court and eventually finds Burke on the wing who gets it back to Norkett on the give-and-go for the bucket. It’s tied up at 44.

Fourth Quarter

Late in the fourth, it’s another near turnover for the Redhawks, but Burke picks it up, looks in the paint for Norkett who makes a nice bounce pass to Tumilty for the layup. They lead by five.

Raina Penttila swings the ball to Reid and gives it up to Nosek. She converts on the mid-range jumper.

Two minutes left in the game. Metea sharing the ball well and Penttila kicks it to Reid. She steps in and knocks down another jumper to tie the game at 54.

Redhawks look to take the lead. They move the ball around and eventually, Burke throws the overhead pass to Tumilty. She makes a nice crossover and spin move for the score. That would be the game winner as Central defeats Metea 56-54.

