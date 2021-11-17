Girls Basketball Metea Valley vs Glenbard North 11.15.2021

Metea Valley girls basketball heads to Glenbard North for opening night as the Mustangs take care of business against the Panthers. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Opening night for girls basketball out at Glenbard North. The Panthers welcome Metea Valley girls basketball, which is also starting its season. The Panthers are looking to improve upon its 2-10 record from a year ago. The Mustangs went 4-9 last season and are expecting to finish higher than their fifth seed in the DVC in 2020.

First Quarter

There was a seal on the basket for both teams to start the game, but the fast break bucket for Bella Eggert breaks the stalemate.

It would take the Mustangs more than four minutes to score until Paris Spivey collects their first basket on the baseline jumper.

Trying to get things rolling, Metea goes to the post for Araina White who utilizes the jump hook to give her team the lead.

Back and forth in the first, Autumn Rohde dishes to Jasmine Jackson who finishes at the rim. The Panthers trail 9-8 after one.

Second Quarter

Khaliah Reid has her takeover activated for the second quarter. The Mustangs regain the lead by capitalizing on the steal and fast break finish.

Lucy Burk would go on to lead all scorers and it starts here with a big three to stretch the lead in the second.

Reid did a lot in this game that won’t show up in the stat sheet, but threes will always show up. She knocks it down and MV is up 21-14 at half.

Third Quarter

Second half starts well for Kayla Rushford who misses the three, but makes up for it with this pretty floater down the lane.

Glenbard North couldn’t muster much after that as Raina Penttila works her way through the D to finish for two.

Everything was working for the Mustangs in the third. Caitlin Clish was cash at the buzzer to cap a 21-point quarter for her squad leading 42-21.

Fourth Quarter

The Panthers tried to make a game of it with a 10-0 run to start the fourth cutting the Metea lead to 11. That’s Jasmine Jackson with the gorgeous turnaround.

But Metea Valley answers the rally as Jamie Nosek lays it in after breaking the press and they cruise to a 50-33 opening night victory.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!