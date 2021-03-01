Girls Basketball Marist vs. Benet Academy 02.28.21

A pair of undefeated teams meeting up for an ESCC clash as Marist girls basketball visits Benet Academy. Each team looking for the top seed in the upcoming conference tournament.

1st Quarter

Marist leading 2-0 early when Margaret Temple banks in a three pointer from the top of the key to put the Redwings on top 3-2.

The Redhawks handle the Benet press well throughout the game. Good ball movement as Elise Ward finds Sydney Affolter for the layup.

Marist on the break again, Le’Lani Harris with a pass over to Kira Chivers who drills the wide open three to put the Redhawks on top late in the first.

2nd Quarter

Early in the second quarter, Benet swings around to sophomore Lenee Beaumont who sinks a three of her own to put BA up 16-15.

Later in the quarter, Olympia Kokkines gets the pass from Beaumont. She hits the triple as the Redwings take a 24-19 lead into halftime.

3rd Quarter

Beginning of the third, Benet turns to the post play of junior Morgan Demos to build a lead. She gets the basket and the foul as the lead moves to 27-21.

Next time down the floor, Demos with the great footwork for the layup. Largest lead of the night for the Redwings.

Marist clawing back thanks to attacking the offensive glass. Le’Lani Harris tracks down the rebound and Sydney Affolter takes care of the rest. Redhawks down just four late in the third.

4th Quarter

Early in the fourth, Marist girls basketball down by two. Kira Chivers left wide open up top and the junior hits her third three pointer of the game to put her team up 34-33.

Benet trails by two so the team turns to Kendall Moriarty. The Nebraska commit struggled with foul trouble all night, but she gets the tough layup to go, tying the game at 37.

Trailing by two again with under three minutes to play, Moriarty isolated and using the killer crossover to tie the game once again. Seven points for the senior.

Under two minutes to play Mary Clare Brusek bounces a pass inside to Affolter who puts the Redhawks back on top 41-39.

Benet still down a pair, Morgan Demos gets the steal. Beaumont takes the pass and drives to the rim, draws the foul and gets the tough shot to fall! 16 in the game for the sophomore. Tied up at 41 but the Beaumont misses the free throw.

After each team splits a pair of free throws, Benet with a chance to win it, Beaumont is cut off and passes to Margaret Temple. Her desperation heave is off the mark and we head to over time.

Overtime

After Kira Chivers makes one of two free throws, Margaret Snyder drives and finds Demos for the layup in traffic to put BA back on top 44-43.

Under a minute to play, same score and Snyder hits Demos underneath for another bucket. 15 and 9 for Demos as the Redwings are one stop away from victory.

15 seconds left, Chivers over to Sydney Affolter who puts up the deep three for the tie and she gets it! 18 in the game for the Redhawk senior. Benet will hold for the final shot. Kendall Moriarty fouled out earlier in overtime. Beaumont can’t find room to drive so she looks for Margaret Temple on the wing. The junior with the bobble initially but gets the shot off…and it’s good! Off the rim, backboard and through the net as time expires. What a finish as Benet stays undefeated with the 49-46 win. Second buzzer beater of the season for the Redwings.

