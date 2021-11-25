Girls Basketball Crete-Monee vs Waubonsie Valley 11.23.2021

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball plays host to Crete-Monee where the home Warriors pull away against the visiting Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s Warriors against Warriors as Waubonsie Valley girls basketball plays host to Crete-Monee in the Waubonsie Valley/West Aurora Warhawk Tournament. The green and gold look to stay undefeated to begin the season.

First Quarter

This game was a dual between Jayda Bowen and Hannah Laub. Look at Crete-Monee’s Bowen going coast-to-coast, weaving through the defense to the rim.

Laub is not to be outdone as she takes the feed from Amari Banks and that’s money from the outside. The first of many triples for the sophomore. Although, her team trails 10-6 at the end of the first.

Second Quarter

Let’s go to the second quarter. A great double team by Grace Abrams and Lilly Newton forces the turnover. Laub gets the steal and lays it in for the easy two.

Jayda Bowen comes off the screen and gets the lucky bounce over Laub. It’s tied at 16 going into the half.

Third Quarter

In the third, Laub gives it up to Taylor Curry. She’s able to get away from Sanya Simmons and makes a great euro step to finish with the scoop layup.

Fourth Quarter

We head to the fourth. Crete-Monee played quite a bit of zone defense in this one, which was effective, but not on this play as Laub pulls up from three and knocks it down.

Now Waubonsie sets up in the zone, but the visitors move the ball well and Bowen puts in the open triple.

This was an extremely competitive game with both teams trading bucket after bucket. Hannah Laub hits another three to put her squad on top. She had six triples on the night.

Crete-Monee not going away, though. Bowen rips it away from Devin Lynch and takes it all the way to the basket.

But WV finds a way as Laub makes a nice eyebrow fake and gets the tough shot to fall. She finishes with 26 points and 11 rebounds as Waubonsie pulls away for the 48-42 victory.

