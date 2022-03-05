Girls Basketball Bolingbrook vs Benet Academy 4A State Third Place Game 03.04.22

Benet Academy finds themselves in the 4A third place game after falling to Stevenson in the semifinals earlier in the day. The Redwings look to end their season on a high note but first have to get by the Bolingbrook Raiders, a team who makes their second consecutive state appearance after winning the third place go around over Lake Park in 2020. These two squads met in sectional finals that same year, a game the Brook won by fourteen points. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

Tied at four early on but BA Senior Margaret Temple changes that with a triple in the corner. 7-4 Wings.

Benet continues their aggressive start as Temple this time assists to Emilia Sularski who drives into the lane and scores with a nice floater to increase the lead 11-7.

Bolingbrook holds for the last shot in the opening quarter and it’s finished off by a trifecta from Kendall Winston. 17-16 Raiders after one.

Second Quarter

Lots of nice passing around for Benet to start the second quarter and the possession concludes with another three from Temple. Twelve points on the game for the senior 23-19 Wings.

The three ball montage continues on the Doug Collins Court. It’s the Brooks turn for a banger and the lucky contestant is Kennedi Perkins. This shot ties the game at 26.

Redwings find the correct side of the scoreboard before the break. It’s Maddy McAndrew who usually scores for the girls Lacrosse team, but she’s tonight it’s on the hardwood. 29-26 BA at the half.

Third Quarter

In the third quarter the Raiders look to capture the lead. They do so with Perkins as she pulls up with one foot and plunges it in to give her team a 32-31 lead.

Lenee Beaumont fouled out in the first game and currently has three in this contest. She still holds it together by hitting three balls and this one gives Benet a 37-34 lead. Beaumont also scores twelve points.

It’s Morgan Demos’s turn to get involved. She was named second team all state and her scoring shows why. 42-34 BA their largest lead of the game.

Raiders are down but won’t give up. Persais Williams takes it herself and get shot to fall with a foul. It’s a 44-42 deficit going to the final stanza.

Fourth Quarter

There’s another Redwing Lacrosse player on the court and it’s standout Shannon Earley. Everyone is contributing tonight for the BA ballers.

The Brook finally battles back. Raiders wait for a clean look and Yaharia Bueno takes that risk as she gets it off after a near tumble. This game is tied at 54.

Time for Bolingbrook to jump in front. Bueno misses the three but her team gets it back and Angelina Smith scores to retake the lead 56-54 with over a minute left.

Last chance for Benet as Beaumont tries a three but it's off and Bolingbrook takes home their fourth third place finish and ninth state trophy in school history. This is Benet Academy's fourth state trophy in team history, all under coach Joe Kilbride.