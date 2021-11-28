Girls Basketball Benet Academy vs. Lake Zurich 11.27.21

Let’s wrap up our thanksgiving weekend with the Naperville Central girls basketball tip off tournament championship between Benet Academy and Lake Zurich. Redwings come in looking for their seventh straight tournament title while a win for the Bears puts them at 4-1 on the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

The start looks promising for Lake Zurich. Brooke Wahlund passes the ball to Alayna Soukup who drives in and gets the basket to fall. 6-0 Bears in the early going.

However the late feast is just getting started for Benet. Here’s Lenee Beaumont who can just catch and shoot the 3-point basket. Wings only trail 9-6.

Here is Beaumont again driving, missing, but gets her own board and passes to Morgan Demos who brings in the lay in. Redwings end the first quarter on 12-0 run to go up 15-9.

Second Quarter

Beaumont can also play defense. She steals the Amelia Young pass and can just take the ball to the hoop herself. She makes the lay in look to easy extending the lead to 19-9.

Now it’s time for her teammate Margaret Temple to get in on the fun. She gets the ball from Emilia Sularski and hits the triple from the wing. A 31-0 run for the wings blows up the lead to 34-9.

The Bears finally put a stop to it. Brooke Wahlund fakes her shot and brings it in for the lay up. Benet still has a comfortable halftime lead up 34-11.

Third Quarter

New half, same Redwings. It’s Temple again and again it’s a 3-point shot. Temple and Beaumont combine for 25 of the team points on the night.

Benet is no match for the Bears. Tioluwani Okubanjo gets the board and scores it herself plus the foul. Benet girls basketball dominates in the Thanksgiving tip off championship game with a 51-21 victory over Lake Zurich. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!