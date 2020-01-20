Gigi’s Playhouse Hits the Lanes with Naperville Central

The Naperville Central Girls Bowling Team takes time every week to bowl with kids from Gigi’s Playhouse. Learn more about their work in this Off the Field, presented by Molly Maids of the Aurora Naperville Area.

Mondays at Lisle Lanes

Junior captain of the Naperville Central girls bowling team Beth Holmes considers this group of girls like her second family.

This family has only been together for 3 years but the traditions that have been started hold a lot of meaning to the girls… like bowling with members of Gigi’s Playhouse every Monday. Gigi’s Playhouse is a Down Syndrome Achievement Center in Naperville.

Claire Wunnicke is a junior while Sky Sanford is just a freshman but both enjoy spending their Mondays helping the kids learn the tricks of the lanes… or just playing around with them between turns.

From the kids of Gigi’s Playhouse to the high school bowlers, everyone seems to enjoy their Mondays spent on the lanes, a tradition that is sure to be continued with this bowling family.

