Gabrielle Schlecht Digs Her Way to Play of the Week

Gabrielle Schlecht sprawls out to keep the ball off the floor and Natalie Corcoran finishes off the point for Naperville North. The dig from Gabrielle Schlecht helps the Huskies hold off Waubonsie Valley and is good for Play of the Week! Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Set One

North leading very early in the first set, Waubonsie’s Ashlyn Hickey goes for a kill. Gabby Schlecht with a fantastic dig and Natalie Corcoran taps the ball over for the point. Huskies up 4-0 to start. They go on to win the match in straight sets 25-10, 25-18 to knock off the Warriors. Naperville North hopes to keep pace with Metea Valley near the top of the DVC standings.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.