Fundamentals of Tennis; Fast Facts

Now that high school tennis is back, let’s learn a little more about the history of the sport’s origins, the fundamentals of tennis, the first IHSA tournaments and our local champions. It’s the latest edition of the Fast Facts presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Tennis Dimensions

-Courts are 78 feet long. Its width is 27 feet for singles matches and 36 feet for doubles matches.

-The service line is 21 feet from the net. Nets are 36″ high at the center strap and 42″ at the post.

Scoring

-The origins of the 15, 30, and 40 scoring system are believed to be medieval French.

Illinois High School Tennis

-1894 First known boys tennis tournament involving Illinois high schools held in Chicago.

-The first IHSA boys state tennis tournament was held in 1936.

-1972 First IHSA state Girls tennis tournament hosted by Arlington High School.

-Hinsdale Central boys tennis has the most team state championships with 26. The Hinsdale Central girls have won 18 titles.

Local Tennis Success

-Naperville Central girls tennis won the area’s first team state championship in 1993.

-The IHSA split into 1A and 2A classes in 2016.

-Benet Academy girls tennis was the first ever 1A state champion in 2016.

-The first local boys team state champion was Naperville North in 1994.

-Naperville Central boys tennis won most recent local state championship in 2A in 2017.