Football Waubonsie Valley vs St. Charles East 09.03.2021

Waubonsie Valley football heads on the road against St. Charles East where the Mustangs get blown out by the Saints.

The away fans are here to support the Waubonsie Valley Warriors as they travel to St. Charles East to take on the Saints. Both teams coming in off of a week 1 loss.

1st Quarter

We start this one off with 3 minutes left in the 1st quarter as QB Nathan Hayes from STCE finds Michael Weaver who runs it in for the 72 yard TD. 7-0 East.

Into the final seconds of the 1st quarter now as East’s Hayes goes long to Mason Tousignant who finds his way into the end zone. East up 14 with lots of game still to be played.

2nd Quarter

Waubonsie Valley football looking to get something going in the 2nd quarter as the ball gets knocked out of Hayes’s hands and is recovered by WV’s Cajade Bowman.

Time winding down in the half, WV’s Nathan Pappas goes long and he finds Tyler Helbing in the endzone but the senior can’t keep control of the ball and the pass is called incomplete.

3rd Quarter

Midway thru the 3rd as STCE is on the attack again as Hayes finds Tousignant for a 13-yard gain.

Continuing the drive is East as Hayes finds a wide open Kelton McCaslin who strides into the endzone. The extra point was missed but East still holds a 20-0 lead.

4 minutes to go in the 3rd, WV punting, but the ball hits the head of Saints’ Arie Van Tholen and is recovered by Mason Ringenbach.

4th Quarter

Looking to turn the special teams play into some points at the start of the 4th, Pappas hands off to Antonio Torres who breaks loose for a big run into the endzone to give the Warriors hope. Now 20-7.

4 minutes left in the game, STCE looking to extend their lead as Hayes finds Weaver to get the Saints into the red zone.

Finishing off the game for the Saints is Hayes who takes it himself, bullying his way into the endzone. St. Charles East wins this one by a score of 27-7. They improve to a 1-1 record while the Warriors fall to 0-2.

