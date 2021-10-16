Football Waubonsie Valley vs Naperville North 10.15.2021

Naperville North football goes up against Waubonsie Valley in a DVC matchup where the Huskies secure playoff eligibility. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s the second to last week of the regular season as the Waubonsie Valley Warriors travel to Naperville North football to take on the Huskies who are currently on a three-game winning streak. A fourth win in a row for the blue and orange would make them playoff eligible.

1st Quarter

Five minutes into the first quarter, Naperville North’s Aidan Gray hands off to Ethan Robert who jukes and bullies his way for 45 yards on this run.

Robert gets the ball again and he pushes forward into the endzone. Huskies up 7-0.

Later in the first, Gray finds Zeke Williams who gets a big gain and he is down inside the five putting North in the red zone.

Gray keeps it on the option and he dives into the endzone to extend the lead to 14-0.

2nd Quarter

North with the ball again early in the second as Gray fires into the endzone to find Zeke Williams for a beautiful toe-tap touchdown from 31 yards out to make it a three-score game.

3rd Quarter

Middle of the third, Waubonsie has it on offense and Luke Elsea finds Tyler Helbing who goes up and gets it in the endzone to put the Warriors on the board.

4th Quarter

Fourth quarter, Gray has a wide-open Luke Williams for an easy touchdown pass. That’s a guy you don’t want to leave uncovered. Now 28-7 Huskies.

Warriors near midfield as Elsea finds Helbing all alone and he avoids the tackle for the 55-yard touchdown. Second touchdown for Helbing. Great effort by the senior.

After the touchdown, the green and gold are looking to capture some momentum as they go for the onside kick and Frankie Manzella recovers the ball.

Jacob Razo turns the special teams play into points as he breaks free for a 69-yard touchdown catch and run to make it a nine-point game. Despite the late heroics by the Warriors, though, Naperville North proves to be too strong as they become playoff eligible for the first time in four years.

