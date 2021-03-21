Football Waubonsie Valley vs. Naperville Central 03.20.21

It’s the DVC opener for both Waubonsie Valley and Naperville Central the Spring football 2021 edition. The Redhawks come in with some new faces including new quarterback Owen Prucha filling the shoes for Sam Jackson who graduated early to enroll at TCU. The visiting Warriors also have a new head coach on the sidelines in Tom Baumgartner and first year quarterback Nathan Pappas.

1st Quarter

First quarter and here’s a familiar face in a new uniform. Waubonsie transfer Antonio Torres taking it to his former team right away. The running back makes some moves and finds a hole cutting to the sidelines and 55 yards later he’s in the endzone. 7-0 Redhawks.

Warriors defense is ready for the pass later in the quarter, as Owen Prucha can’t escape Waubonsie’s Owen O’Hara. Loss of the downs for the Red and White.

However when you have Antonio Torres in the backfield, a big play is always a possiblity. Torres runs through the holes on the left side and scores from 29 yards out, 14-0 Central.

Central with the ball again as Prucha tries to do it himself but he gets sandwiched by Amir Spikener and Ethan Quaye. Redhawks set for a field goal now up 17-0.

2nd Quarter

However Prucha is able to get the passing game going as well. He tosses up a 14-yard touchdown pass to another former transfer, Keon Green. Redhakws are rolling up 24-0.

Warriors are trying to get something going before the half but Nathan Pappas’s pass is intercepted by Central’s Ryan Wojcik. Redhawks go into intermission up 33-0.

3rd Quarter

Third quarter and the Redhawks made sure the clock is running in the second half as Prucha throw’s a wide receiver screen to Reggie Fleurima and he does the rest. Up the sidelines he goes and the recent Northwestern commit is in for a 63 yard touchdown. Central blanks Waubonsie Valley football, giving head coach Mike Stine career win number 100.