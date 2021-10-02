Football Waubonsie Valley vs DeKalb 10.01.2021

Waubonsie Valley football heads to DeKalb to take on the Barbs in a DVC matchup where the Warriors pick up a close victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Friday night lights in DeKalb as the Barbs hosted the Waubonsie Valley Warriors. Both squads are losers of two straight DVC tilts and are looking to get back on track. The Warriors were also looking to even the all-time series at two wins apiece.

1st Quarter

We begin with Waubonsie’s first drive, which gets started with this 20-yard completion from Luke Elsea to Amir Spikener over the middle.

The Warriors marched all the way into the red zone, but the Barbs defense stands tall and limits the green and gold to a field goal. It’s 3-0 Waubonsie Valley football.

Now first possession for DeKalb. Joshua Klemm throws a strike to Toriano Tate between the hash marks and he’s barely tripped up by Jacob Razo.

That would set up the Barbs in prime real estate, but after this run by Klemm was called short of the goal line, offsides and holding penalties on consecutive plays would force DeKalb into a 25-yard field goal from Quinn Gilkey. Game tied at 3.

2nd Quarter

On the next drive for Waubonsie, they get the ball to the red zone before Luke Elsea chucks this ball into the open arms of Gilkey who’s also playing defense and he takes the return 65 yards.

Now DeKalb gets a turn to squander a red zone visit when Klemm fires an interception to Tyler Helbing who gets a nice return.

Barbs forced the three and out and get the ball to Toriano Tate on the ensuing drive who gets tackled by the ankles again.

Tate’s going to wish he slipped that tackle because two plays later, Klemm fires toward the end zone and is intercepted again as the half is coming to a close. 3-3 tie as halftime arrives.

3rd Quarter

Tate was tired of missing out on TD’s so he takes matters into his own hands by going 84 yards on the 2nd half kickoff. This return completed a contest that gifted a family in attendance $10,000. 10-3 Barbs.

The Warriors found their rhythm when they got the ball in the 3rd quarter. This 16-yard catch was the catalyst to a scoring drive that was capped off by a 3-yard plunge into the end zone by Jacob Razo. Although, the PAT was no good. DeKalb still leads 10-9.

4th Quarter

In the 4th quarter, Luke Elsea goes deep downfield and throws a dime to Tyler Helbing for a 64-yard touchdown catch that gives the Warriors a lead with just under 4 minutes to play.

Trying to atone for a previous sin, Waubonsie goes for two and converts to make it a 17-10 game.

It was then on the Barbs to both move down the field and chew the clock, but their efforts stall here on 4th and short and it’s a turnover on downs.

Still with three timeouts, DeKalb thinks they have the stop on 3rd and short. They call on the chain gain and that’s all she wrote. Waubonsie picks up the win 17-10 and end their 2-game skid.

