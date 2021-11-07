Football Playoffs Second Round Neuqua Valley vs. Palatine 11.06.21

The Football Playoffs Second Round heads to Palatine where Neuqua Valley dominates to move on to the quarterfinal. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

After winning 60-7 in the opening round of the playoffs, the Neuqua Valley Wildcats hit the road to take on Palatine in the Football Playoffs Second Round. The Pirates started the year 0-2, but are 7-1 since that point.

First Quarter

With five minutes to go in the first, Mark Mennecke caps off the Wildcats’ first drive of the game by getting around the edge for the touchdown. Neuqua goes up 7-0.

Late in the quarter, Jaden McGee catches the screen pass, follows some good blocks and takes it all the way for the score. They take a 14-0 lead into the second quarter.

Second Quarter

On the ensuing Palatine drive, Cole Dutkovich blows up the screen on third down forcing the Pirates to punt. Neuqua would tack on a field goal at the end of the half to make it 17-0.

Fourth Quarter

Fast forward to the fourth quarter. Mennecke scrambles looking for a receiver and finds Carter Sessa who secures it in the back of the end zone. It’s 24-0 with 11:48 to play.

Palatine tries the screen, but Justen Crawford gets the sack. Neuqua goes on to win 31-8 and advance to the quarterfinals where they’ll meet Maine South.

