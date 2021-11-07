Football Playoffs Second Round Loyola Academy vs. Naperville Central 11.06.2021

The Football Playoffs Second Round is at Naperville Central where the Redhawks are blown out by Loyola Academy. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The Football Playoffs Second Round of the IHSA playoffs are here and we have a rematch of the 2013 8A championship game. The Loyola Ramblers looking to avenge that loss, even though the current roster was mostly in elementary school at that time. Naperville Central coming off a big win over rival Naperville North in round one and looking to upset the Ramblers once again.

1st Quarter

Loyola opening drive of the game, quarterback Jake Stearney rolls right and hits Charlie Mahon on the sidelines. He rumbles inside the 15 yard line for the first down.

Later the Ramblers run James Kreutz out of the Wildcat. The son of the former Bears great a little more nimble than his dad as he darts in for the first touchdown of the game.

Next Loyola possession, Stearney finds Spencer Leadbetter for a 15-yard out route. Ramblers inside the red zone once again.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it as Loyola turns to Kruetz in the Wildcat at the goal line again. He follows his blocking to paydirt. The Ramblers rolling up 14-0.

2nd Quarter

Naperville Central trying to get the offense going. Owen Prucha double clutches and is picked off by Jamie McCabe. Loyola in business once again.

A few plays later, the handoff goes to Ryan Gibbs and he and the o-line push the pile into the end zone from eight yards out. Loyola now leading 26-0.

Still in the first half, Jake Stearney knocking on the door again. He finds Danny Collins in the end zone. Ramblers up big at halftime 33-0.

3rd Quarter

Naperville Central not giving up, a nice defensive play to open up the second half as Nolan Skarr snuffs out the wide receiver screen.

The Redhawks get the ball back on offense and Prucha with a hand off to Tristen Hall who runs it in from a yard out to get Central on the board down 33-7.

Loyola back on offense, Stearney’s pass is intercepted by Ethan Pytlak. Pytlak runs by the defense all the way for a touchdown. However a block in the back is called. No touchdown, but the Redhawks get the ball back.

4th down for Central, last chance to make it a game. Prucha looking for old reliable Reggie Fleurima, but his foot toes the line and he is ruled out of bounds. A turnover on downs seals the game for Loyola. The Ramblers advance with a 36-7 win. A strong first season for Coach Ulreich as Central ends the year 7-4.

