Football Oswego East vs Waubonsie Valley 08.27.21

Waubonsie Valley football faces Oswego East in the Warriors’ season opener as Oswego East grinds out the victory over WV. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Here come the Warriors as they take the field for the 2021 season opener as the fans of Waubonsie Valley football look to help their team take down the Wolves of Oswego East.

3 minutes into the game Jabron Lee takes the handoff and he gets the ball stripped away and it’s recovered by Oswego East’s Robert Coleman.

After recovering the fumble OE has to settle for a field goal attempt and Owen Valek ‘s kick barely makes it in the upright giving them a 3-0 lead early on.

Not much action would happen in the rest of the 1st quarter and early on in the second quarter so we skip to the last 3 minutes of the 2nd quarter as OEs QB Tyre (Trey) Jones goes for a 43 yard touchdown giving OE a 10-0 lead.

Time winding down in the 1st half now as WV’s Nathan Pappas finds Antonio Torres out wide but the ball somehow gets snagged out of his hands by Jared Badie ending the half with the Wolves up 10-0.

3 minutes into the 3rd quarter now and OE’s Jones throws a 30 yard pass to find Ty Carlson to get the Wolves into good field position.

The very next play and East is looking to turn the big play into points as Jones hands off to Darquel Sanders who dodges and weaves his way thru the WV defense straight into the end zone. East up 17-0.

Waubonsie’s turn on the attack as Pappas finds Torres who dives for the end zone, but he is called out of bounds at the 1, and WV is unable to finish with points on the drive turning the ball over to OE.

Into the 4th quarter now as WV is still looking to get on the board. Pappas hands it off to Lee who breaks off a nice run before getting taken down, but a big gain for the Warriors.

Same drive now as Pappas hands off to Torres this time who runs it in for the 25 yard TD getting the Warriors on the board but still trailing 17-7 with just a couple of minutes left to play in the game.

Under 3 minutes left as the Warriors are looking to inch closer to tying the game. He throws up a prayer into traffic, but is intercepted by OE’s Ty Carlson who secures the 17-7 win for Oswego East.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!