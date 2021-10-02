Football Notre Dame vs. Benet Academy 09.30.21

Benet Academy football faces off against Notre Dame in an ESCC clash where the Redwings edge out the Dons for the win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We got Thursday night football action at Benedictine University where the Benet Redwings welcome the Niles Notre Dame Dons for another ESCC matchup. Benet sits at 2-3, but with a forfeit victory coming next week, they could soon become 4-3 with a win.

1st Quarter

Notre Dame brought out the trickery early as Colin Randazzo catches the lateral pass and then sends it downfield to a wide open Nathan Garnhart for the touchdown. 7-0 Dons.

On the ensuing Redwing drive, Anthony Picciolini steps to his left and connects with Ryan Snell who stiff arms his way into the endzone to tie the game up at 7.

3rd Quarter

Neither team scored until the 3rd quarter when Randazzo caps off the first drive of the half with a 20-yard touchdown run to make it a one score game.

Once again, Benet Academy football answered quickly. Picciolini hits Pierce Walsh with a screen pass and he bullies his way to the goal line to knot things up yet again.

4th Quarter

On to the fourth, the Redwings are approaching the endzone and get a little closer after this Picciolini completion on the run to Snell.

The Notre Dame defense forced a fourth down, but Michael Lawler is able to send one through the uprights to give Benet a 17-14 lead with about 4 minutes to play.

On the next drive, Vincenzo Ricciardi off the play action finds Adam Gallagher near the sideline and he’s able to get the ball all the way near the 25-yard line.

They were unable to move the sticks from there, but Ahmed Shinnick nails a 42-yard field goal to make it 17 all with 1:15 to go.

On Benet’s first play from scrimmage, Anthony Picciolini steps up and connects with Pierce Walsh to get back into Notre Dame territory.

Moments later, he flips one over to Michael Lawler who breaks a tackle and trucks his way inside the 20.

After running the clock down to just two ticks, it’s Lawler again with the game on the line. Good snap by long snapper Connor Lapean, good hold by Jacob Hoeppel, and Lawler wins the game for Benet.

