Football Neuqua Valley vs. Wheaton Warrenville South 09.03.21

Neuqua Valley football heads to Wheaton Warrenville South to kick off the second week of the 2021 season. The Tigers took down OPRF 42-28 to start the year while Neuqua hopes to knock off another 7A power after a week 1 victory over Oswego.

1st Quarter

Midway through the first quarter, Wheaton South driving near Wildcat territory. Matt Sommerdyke looking for Brandon Bell, but Peyton Kuhl with a nice pass breakup to force a punt.

Neuqua quarterback Mark Mennecke pinned deep at the two yard line to start the drive. Mennecke actually briefly lines up to take the snap behind his right guard before shifting over to center. He must have been excited about the play call because they have Carter Sessa open on the post route. Look out cameraman we’ve got a footrace! 98 yards later the Wildcats have a 6-0 lead.

2nd Quarter

Tigers driving again in the second quarter, David Ridges gets a paw on the ball and Danny Appel pounces on it to give the ball back to the offense.

Neuqua driving into Tiger territory. Mennecke drops a pass and sophomore Miles Miskel makes a great snag and gets all the way down to the one yard line. NV knocking on the door.

The very next play and Grant Larkin plunges in from a yard out and Neuqua takes a 13-0 lead into halftime.

3rd Quarter

Neuqua with the ball once again in the third quarter, a variety of runners contributing to the ground game. This time it’s Matt Williams who rumbles for the first down. Jaden McGee and Triston Price getting carries as well.

4th Quarter

First play of the 4th quarter and Grant Larkin makes a great cutback into the open field and strolls into the end zone. The junior celebrates with the sophomore team as Neuqua takes a 20-0 lead.

The Neuqua defense was relentess all game long. Late in the 4th quarter, Cabe Willis tracks down Sommerdyke for his second sack of the game.

Mennecke looking to put the game away facing 3rd and short near midfield. The junior lunges forward on the sneak and flies past the defense for a 54 yard touchdown. The Tigers with a late touchdown, but Neuqua impresses with a 26-7 road victory, moving to 2-0 on the young season.

