Football Neuqua Valley vs Waubonsie Valley 10.08.2021

Neuqua Valley football heads to Waubonsie Valley to take on the Warriors where the Wildcats take the victory in a shutout. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s time for the War of 204 as Waubonsie Valley plays host to the undefeated Neuqua Valley Wildcats. Neuqua Valley football coming in off a 31-0 win over Metea Valley while Waubonsie had a close win over Dekalb.

1st Quarter

We start this one off with five minutes left in the first as Neuqua’s Mark Mennecke makes a great throw to find Carter Sessa for the big gain and he’s dragged down at the two.

Next play, Mennecke hands off to Jaden McGee who fights his way in for the opening touchdown. 7-0 Wildcats.

Neuqua has it again. Mennecke has to pick up a very low snap and he rolls to his left. He fires to double coverage at the sideline and the pass is picked off by Jacob Razo.

2nd Quarter

2nd quarter, Waubonsie quarterback Luke Elsea has pressure in his face and throws it right to Neuqua’s Andre Cobb. He gets a great return out of it taking it back inside the ten.

The Wildcats have the ball near the 45 and Mennecke finds Carter Sessa wide open. He breaks multiple tackles for a huge touchdown to make it 14-0 going into halftime.

3rd Quarter

Opening drive of the 2nd half, Elsea gets leveled by Gabe Willis resulting in a 4th down for the Warriors.

Neuqua on a 4th down and goal at the 4-yard line. Off the play fake, Mennecke finds Cole Dutkovich at the goal line to extend their lead to three scores.

Late in the 3rd, Mennecke decides to tuck and run and he picks up a big gain. He gets a great block by Sessa to get the ball inside the 10 going into the 4th.

4th Quarter

4th quarter, 4th and goal for the Wildcats and Palmer Domschke takes the pitch for a walk-in touchdown. Neuqua wins the War of 204 by a score of 28-0 and stay undefeated.

