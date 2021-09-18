Football Neuqua Valley vs Naperville North 09.17.2021

Neuqua Valley football goes up against Naperville North in a DVC clash where the Wildcats stifle the Huskies in a victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Naperville North High School where the Huskies play host to the Wildcats of Neuqua Valley football. It’s the first DVC matchup for both teams on the season. There was a 30-minute weather delay before we kicked off in this one and the weather played an immediate role.

1st Quarter

Both teams struggled to get going early on in this one. It’s 3rd and 5 for Neuqua and Mark Mennecke finds himself in some trouble. Greg Benson and Matt Golminas are able to bring down the junior QB and they are forced to punt.

Palmer Domschke receives the snap and avoids a blocked punt situation, but he does more than avoid the block, he breaks free for a 70-yard touchdown! Unbelievable play by Domschke with some helpful blocking. He gives the Wildcats an early 7-0 lead.

2nd Quarter

2nd quarter now and Neuqua is on the move again. Watch this play from Mennecke as he avoids pressure, rolls to his left and unloads a deep ball that finds Josh Wenz for the long touchdown. What a play by the junior signal caller. Wildcats lead 14-0 early.

North needs a big play to get going and they get one from sophomore wideout Luke Williams! Williams makes a great grab on this pass from Aidan Gray. The Huskies move into Wildcat territory.

North finds themselves in a bind a few plays later. It’s 4th and 9, trailing by 14, and they need a first down. Gray delivers a dime to Matthew Pasteris and the Huskies are able to move the chains .

A few plays later, the Huskies are able to find pay dirt. Gray calls his own number and takes it up the middle for the touchdown to get the Huskies on the board. It’s 14-7.

Neuqua looks to respond before the end of the half. They draw up a beauty of a play here. Carter Stare takes the end around 30 yards down to the 15-yard line and the Wildcats are in business with a minute left in the half.

The North defense comes up with a huge play, however. Mark Mennecke rolls to his left and looks to find the end zone but David Jones has other plans. Jones comes up with the interception before half to keep the Huskies in it. A rare miscue for Mennecke.

3rd Quarter

The Huskies would get a big stop to start the half and they are on the move with their first possession of the 3rd quarter. A botched handoff between Aidan Gray and Danny Eloe ends up hitting the turf and finding the arms of Cole Dutkovich of NV. Big turn of events swings momentum back to the blue and gold.

The Wildcats look to capitalize immediately. They find themselves in a 4th down situation, but Mennecke is able to make something happen for the Wildcats. He floats this one up and finds Josh Wenz again for another big play. 1st down, Neuqua, and they’re on the move again.

A few plays later, Mennecke finishes this one off with the QB keeper as he finds the end zone to give Neuqua the 21-7 lead. That is all the NV defense needs to close the deal. The Wildcats improve to 4-0 on the season and 1-0 in the DVC.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!