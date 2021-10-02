Football Neuqua Valley vs Metea Valley 10.01.2021

Neuqua Valley football goes on the road to take on Metea Valley in a DVC battle where the Wildcats shut out the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Metea Valley High School where the Mustangs, winners of three straight, play host to the undefeated Wildcats of Neuqua Valley football. It’s a DVC battle on a rare 80 degree October night.

1st Quarter

1st quarter action and both teams are off to a sluggish start offensively. Neuqua’s quarterback Mark Mennecke looks to make a play but John Flynn has other plans as he makes a great play to break up the potential touchdown pass. Can’t ask for better coverage than that. It’s scoreless after one quarter.

2nd Quarter

2nd quarter and the Wildcats are in Mustang territory, but not for long as they lose the football and turn it over to Metea thanks to a great play from Noah Larson to get the strip and the recovery. Although, the home team can’t take advantage with points.

Midway through the second quarter, Neuqua has the ball back and they finally capitalize on their field position as Mennecke finds Carter Sessa across the middle for the touchdown. Wildcats lead 7-0.

Metea is looking for a big play of their own. Logan Frederick lofts up a deep ball but he’s hit on the release and the ball finds the hands of Sessa who is playing both ways for Neuqua. Huge play before the break.

That interception leads to a field goal attempt from Palmer Dohmscke and he drills it from 42 yards out. Cats take a 10-0 lead into the half.

3rd Quarter

We’re on to the second half as the Wildcats look to take that momentum and build on it. Mark Mennecke finds Sessa again for another big play. This catch brings them to the 10-yard line.

A few plays later, Mennecke calls his own number and finishes the drive off with a QB sneak for the TD. Neuqua leads 17-0 in the 3rd quarter.

Later, NV is back on the move again! This time they’re at the goal line and they give it to their running back Jaden McGee who pounds it in for the score….The Wildcats have blown this one open, now up 24-0.

Another great defensive play from Neuqua Valley as Andre Cobb reels in the interception with one hand and takes it into Mustang territory.

4th Quarter

4th quarter now and the icing on the cake for the Wildcats comes via a rollout pass from Mark Mennecke to Carter Stare in the corner of the end zone. What a catch by Stare! His first varsity score closes this game out. Neuqua goes on to win 31-0, they go to 6-0, and clinch a playoff berth as well.

