Football Naperville North vs. Neuqua Valley 03.20.21

The Neuqua Valley Wildcats host the Huskies of Naperville North for the opening matchup of the spring football season. Sophomore Mark Mennecke gets the start for the Wildcats. The first sophomore starting QB for the blue and gold since 2001.

1st Quarter

After a Naperville North turnover on downs, the Wildcats capitalize with an 8-yard touchdown run by Trey Borske. Neuqua takes a 6-0 lead with 5:00 to go in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Huskies try to answer back in the second quarter but are stopped on 4th down at the goal-line. NV maintains the 6-0 lead. heading in to halftime.

3rd Quarter

Later in the second half, Wildcats punting to Naperville North but the punt is mishandled and recovered in the red-zone by Angelo Washington.

Shortly after the recovery, Mark Mennecke scrambles right looking for a target before keeping the ball himself and finds the end-zone for the first time in his young career. Wildcats feeling good up 16-0.

Moments later, the Huskies put their first points on the board thanks to this TD run by Adam Sturtz. They cut the lead in half with 2-point conversion, 16-8 at the end of three.

4th Quarter

In the fourth quarter, Mennecke fakes the handoff, cuts up field and spins his way into the end-zone, breaking tackles for his second TD of the game. 23-8 Wildcats go up by two scores once again.

Minutes later, Neuqua’s Jaden McGee punches it in from a yard out, extending the lead to 29-8 with seven minutes remaining.

The Huskies won’t go away though, Aidan Gray connects with Stephan Williams for a 30 yd TD pass to cut the lead to 29-15.

After a quick stop, Naperville North’s Jonathan Bell finds Luke Williams for a big gain down field. North would score a TD with 36 seconds left to cut the deficit to 29-22.

Now down by only seven points, the Huskies attempt the onside but Neuqua Valley holds on to the ball and holds on to the win. The Wildcats start the season 1-0 after protecting their home turf against Naperville North football.