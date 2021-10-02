Football Naperville North vs Naperville Central 10.01.2021

Naperville North football faces rival Naperville Central in the Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic where the Huskies pick up a huge win over the Redhawks. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We got the Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic at North Central College after no matchup last season because of COVID-19. Naperville North football comes into this matchup after a 40-21 win over Dekalb taking on Naperville Central who looks to bounce back after falling to Neuqua Valley in double overtime.

1st Quarter

After Central strikes first, it’s North’s turn to respond in a big way. Just like that, Naperville North takes a 7-6 lead.

We have more fireworks early. Watch this move from Reggie Fleurima.

Huskies come right back. Ethan Robert takes the handoff and bursts free for a 25-yard touchdown giving his squad a 14-13 lead heading into the second quarter.

2nd Quarter

21-13 Huskies and quarterback Aidan Gray shows off his arm finding Matt Pasteris along the sideline setting North up in the red zone.

Huskies look to find the endzone and Luke Williams finds paydirt.

3rd Quarter

Third quarter and Naperville Central is still fighting. Owen Prucha finds Tyler Dodd on the wheel route and he picks up a huge gain. The 36-yard play sets up the Hawks at first and goal.

Next play, Prucha punches it in on the QB sneak and the Huskies lead is back to single digits at 28-20.

North continues to impose their will on the ground. Ethan Robert takes the handoff, but can’t quite break free. Although, they are on the doorstep.

Aidan Gray punches it in for his second rushing TD of the night extending the lead to 35-20.

4th Quarter

38-20 in the 4th quarter, but don’t sleep on Central’s air attack.

Huskies now try to run out the clock and it almost works out for Gray. He breaks off a big run, but gets it stripped away. Central’s Ethan Pytlak forces it and Ryan Wojcik recovers the ball, giving them some life.

4th down for the Hawks, Owen Prucha’s pass is incomplete intended for Justin Boomgarden and that seals the deal. Huskies pick up their first win over Naperville Central since 2017 with a 38-27 win.

