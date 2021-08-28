Football Naperville North vs. Benet Academy 08.27.21

Naperville North football is on the road against Benet Academy at Benedictine University in the season opener where the Huskies get a dominant victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Friday Night Football is back and the fans at Benedictine University are fired up to see the Benet Redwings play host to the Naperville North Huskies. The Redwings came out on top in their last meeting 28-21 nearly two years ago.

1st Quarter

Just minutes into the action and Aidan Gray finds Luke Williams on the slant who gets a block and outruns the defense 78 yards to put the Huskies on top 7-0 early.

Later in the quarter, Benet puts together a drive that was capped off by a Carson Forney TD run. Following a missed extra point, North holds on to a 7-6 lead after the opening quarter.

2nd Quarter

In the second quarter, Gray rolls out to his left and sends a strike to Ashton Graham who gets shoved out at the 2 yard line.

Moments later, Ethan Robert follows a big push from his offensive line to extend his team’s lead to 14-6.

With 4 minutes to go in the first half, it’s Robert again finding the hole and cutting back to his left. He takes it 50 yards all the way for the touchdown. North up 21-6 heading into the half.

3rd Quarter

To kick off the 3rd quarter, the Redwings march down the field via the ground game as Forney follows his blocks for 15 yards inside the ten yard line.

Junior QB Anthony Picciolini fakes the handoff and takes it in himself to make it a one score game. 21-13 heading to the fourth.

4th Quarter

The Huskies answer with a 3rd touchdown run by Ethan Robert to make it a 28-13 ballgame with 7 minutes to go.

Just minutes later, Gray connects with Williams again to put this one out of reach. Naperville North football with an impressive start to the year after a 35-13 win.

